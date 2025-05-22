Hailstorm brings respite from heat in Delhi as maximum temperature drops to 34.7 degree C

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The maximum temperature dipped to 34.7 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Thursday, a day after storm, high speed winds, rain and and hailstorm swept the city bringing respite from the scorching-heat.

The maximum temperature dropped 5.5 notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 40.7 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was registered at 20.8 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Other monitoring stations also recorded a dip in maximum temperatures, with Palam and Lodhi Road registering 33.8 degrees Celsius each, followed by 34.8 degrees Celsius in Ridge, and 34.2 degrees Celsius in Aya Nagar, it said.

A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain and wind speeds reaching up to 79 kilometre per hour lashed Delhi-NCR late Wednesday, leaving three people dead and 11 others injured.

The storm caused tree falls, waterlogging, and traffic snarls across the region.

The IMD said on Wednesday that a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and its neighbouring areas, embedded in an east-west trough extending from Punjab to Bangladesh in the lower tropospheric levels, is influencing the weather.

Moisture is being fed into the system from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, it added.

Meanwhile, humidity levels during the day ranged between 69 and 51 per cent.

The department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain for Friday, with the maximum temperature likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature expected to be around 23 degrees celsius.

The air quality in the capital improved and was recorded in the “moderate” category with 117 at 4 pm on Thursday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ