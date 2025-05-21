Hailstorm disrupts metro rail services in Delhi

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Hailstorm and heavy rain damaged overhead equipment and blocked tracks of the Delhi metro at some places, disrupting services on the rapid transit system's Red, Yellow, and Pink Lines on Wednesday evening, an official said.

According to the weather department, winds gusting up to 60-70 kmph were reported across Delhi and nearby areas. Palam recorded a wind speed of 20 knots (approximately 35 kmph), gusting up to 40 knots (around 72 kmph).

"Due to the sudden windstorm, there has been some damage to the overhead equipment and external objects have fallen onto metro tracks at certain locations," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said.

"As a result, metro services are affected and are being regulated on the impacted sections near Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri, and Nizamuddin stations on the Red, Yellow, and Pink Lines respectively," the spokesperson added.

Efforts are underway to remove the debris and repair the overhead equipment system to restore normal services as quickly as possible, the official added. PTI SHB NSD NSD