Hailstorm in parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed hailstorm, high-speed winds and rain on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had said thunderstorm with light-to-moderate intensity rain might occur at isolated places in Delhi (Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham Temple, Nehru Stadium) as well as in adjoining areas, such as Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Sonipat, Bahadurgarh and some isolated pockets of Gurugram in Haryana.

The IMD had also forecast the possibility of hailstorm.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature settling at 13.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The national capital had registered 4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday.

The sky would be cloudy over the next few days, the IMD said.

The humidity level was recorded at 70 per cent at 5:20 pm.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 138, in the "moderate" category, at 10 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI BM RC