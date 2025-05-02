Hailstorm in Shimla, surrounding areas; rain, roadblocks at several places

Shimla, May 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla and its surrounding area of Jubbarhatti were lashed by a hailstorm, and other several places by heavy rain, the weather office said on Friday.

The Tutikandi-ISBT road was blocked for a few hours in Shimla after trees fell on three parked vehicles, making it difficult for the Students to commute in the morning.

Two rooms of a slate-roofed house were completely razed and a property burned down in a lightning strike in Khandera village of the Hamirpur district Thursday night.

Kuldeep Singh and his wife, who were sleeping inside the house, when the fire blazed were saved by the locals, officials said.

Kufri, Bilaspur, Reckong Peo, Bajura, Narkanada, and Tabo were smitten by gusty winds, while thunderstorms lashed Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Sundernagar, Jot, Bhuntar, Murari Devi, Kufri, and Kangra, the Met said. Since Thursday evening, Solan received 49 mm of rain, followed by Bilaspur 44 mm, Ghaghas 33.8 mm, Kufri 31 mm, Shimla 28 mm, Raipur Maidan 26.6 mm, Rajgarh 25 mm, Mehre Barsar 25 mm, Baggi 22.9 mm, and Pachhad 20 mm The Met has issued an orange alert of hailstorms at isolated places in the state on Friday, and orange and yellow warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with a speed of up to 30-50 kmph till next Thursday.

The minimum temperature dropped by 2-5 degrees Celsius at many places in the state, even as Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Una with 34.4 degrees Celsius remained the hottest during the day.

In its outlook for May, the weather department said the mean maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay above normal over most parts.

More than a usual number of heat wave days would be witnessed in parts of low hills/plains and adjoining mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh.

Above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of low hills/plains and adjoining mid-hills of the state and near normal over the other parts of the state, it added. PTI BPL VN VN