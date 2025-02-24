Hair loss outbreak in Buldhana: Expert report blames high selenium in Punjab-Haryana wheat

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Incidents of sudden hair loss or acute onset alopecia totalis in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, which hit national headlines, are linked to high selenium content found in wheat from Punjab and Haryana supplied by local ration shops, a report by Padma Shri awardee expert Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar has said.

These cases were reported in 279 individuals in 18 villages between December 2024 and January this year, prompting authorities to order a probe.

The affected individuals, many of whom were college students and young girls, faced significant social challenges due to the condition, including disrupted educational pursuits and arranged marriages. The social stigma surrounding alopecia led some to shave their scalps in an attempt to avoid embarrassment.

"After reaching the affected areas and collecting samples, we found that individuals, primarily young women, were presenting with symptoms such as headache, fever, scalp itching, tingling, and, in some cases, vomiting and loose motions. The primary cause of the outbreak was linked to wheat imported from Punjab and Haryana, which has been found to have a significantly higher selenium content than locally produced wheat," Bawaskar, MD of Bawaskar Hospital and Research Centre in Raigad, told PTI.

"Our analysis of wheat from the affected region revealed that it contained 600 times more selenium than the locally grown variety. This high selenium intake is believed to be the cause of the alopecia cases. The condition developed rapidly, with total baldness occurring within three to four days of symptom onset in these villages," he said.

The investigation also found a marked increase in selenium levels in the blood, urine, and hair of the affected individuals, he pointed out.

"Blood, urine, and hair samples showed a 35-fold, 60-fold, and 150-fold increase in selenium content, respectively. This suggests that excessive selenium intake is a direct contributor to the outbreak. Our team also found that zinc levels were significantly lower in the affected individuals, pointing to a potential imbalance caused by the excess selenium," Bawaskar said.

Further examination of the wheat revealed that the selenium content was not a result of external contamination but was inherent in the grain itself, the expert said, adding that wheat from Punjab and Haryana is known to have high selenium bioavailability.

No significant contamination was found in the wheat samples from the ration shops of the area, he said.

"The region where the outbreak occurred is known for its salty, alkaline soil and recurrent droughts, which have affected agricultural productivity. Many families rely on government-subsidized wheat from ration shops, which have been poorly regulated for quality. The wheat supplied to the affected villages was sourced from the regions with high selenium content, contributing to the health crisis," Bawaskar stated in his report.

Bawaskar said the outbreak highlights the need for stronger regulation of food supplies, particularly in areas where residents depend on government-provided rations.

Meanwhile, following the authorities asking people to stop consumption of the selenium-rich wheat as a preventive measure, some individuals have reported partial regrowth of hair within 5-6 weeks.

Selenium is a mineral found in the soil and naturally appears in water and some foods. People only need a very small amount of selenium, which plays a key role in metabolism. PTI ND COR BNM