Hair stylist gets 3 years in jail for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) A POCSO Act court in Thane sentenced a hair stylist to three years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl who had come for spa treatment.

The incident took place on July 16, 2017 at a salon in Mira Road.

Aadil Yasin Salmani (22) took the victim to a cabin on the pretext of giving a massage and sexually assaulted her, special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court.

Special Judge Ruby U Malvankar, in her order of December 16, details of which were made available on Saturday, sentenced Salmani to three years in jail under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was also fined Rs 4000.

