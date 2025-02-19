HAL and DIAT forge partnership for advancing aerospace research

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday said its nodal training institute, HAL Management Academy (HMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) for collaboration in bridging the gap between industry and academia.

The MoU with Pune based DIAT, an esteemed institution under DRDO, also aims at fostering cutting-edge research and driving technological advancements in the aerospace sector.

Under this partnership, HAL executives will have the opportunity to pursue master's and Ph D programmes at DIAT, participate in specialised capsule modules on emerging technologies and engage in faculty and student exchange programmes, the company said in a release.

The MoU also paves the way for joint conferences, seminars and collaborative research projects aimed at strengthening India’s defence and aviation capabilities.

This strategic collaboration is set to drive innovation, accelerate skill development and create a robust ecosystem for next-generation aerospace solutions, reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in aviation and defence technology, it added. PTI KSU ROH