HAL and IIIT Dharwad sign MoU for collaborative research, skill development

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) On the final day of Aero India 2025, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has announced that the HAL Management Academy, its nodal training agency, and the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Dharwad have signed a MoU to strengthen industry-academia collaboration in advanced technologies.

The partnership will focus on joint research, internships, and technical education in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotics, AR/VR, and Digital Manufacturing, particularly in applications relevant to the aerospace and defence sectors, stated a press release issued by HAL on Friday.

Under this MoU, HAL officers will have opportunities to pursue higher education at IIIT Dharwad, while students will gain hands-on experience through internships at HAL's various divisions, stated the release. The collaboration also includes joint workshops, technical paper publications, and faculty exchange programmes, it added.

This partnership will enhance knowledge-sharing and innovation, benefiting both industry and academia, said Prof S R Mahadeva Prasanna, Director of IIIT Dharwad.

The MoU was signed in the presence of HAL CMD D K Sunil and Executive Director HR, M G Balasubrahmanya.

The MoU marks a significant step toward fostering research, upskilling professionals, and developing technological solutions for the aerospace and defence industries, added the release. PTI JR ADB