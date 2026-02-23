HAL downplays incident involving Tejas jet at frontline airbase

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Days after a Tejas jet of the Indian Air Force sustained some damage at a frontline airbase, its manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday described the incident as a "minor" one.

The state-run aerospace major, however, did not give specific details of the incident involving the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

"There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground," a spokesperson for HAL said.

"LCA Tejas maintains one of the world's best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force for a speedy resolution," the official said in a statement.

It is learnt that the aircraft sustained damage after it overshot the runway. The incident happened on February 7.

There is no word from the IAF yet on the issue.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles. PTI MPB KVK KVK