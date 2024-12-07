HAL-SAI High Performance Centre to come up in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) to establish a state-of-the-art 'HAL-SAI High Performance Centre' in Bengaluru.

This collaborative effort is taken up under HAL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the HAL said, it has been supporting Sports in partnership with The Sports Authority of India to provide world-class facilities and build a platform to support the talented sports persons of India.

"Under its CSR initiative HAL has now committed to establish a 'HAL-SAI High Performance Centre' at SAI, Nethaji Subhas Southern Centre, Bengaluru. This centre will leverage science and technology to enhance the performance of athletes," it said.

According to HAL, the centre will have facilities in the areas of anthropometry, biomechanics, exercise biochemistry, nutrition, sports and exercise, physiology, psychology, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, physiotherapy, etc.

This "HAL-SAI High Performance Centre" represents a significant milestone in HAL's journey to unlock India's sporting potential, it stated.

"With this state-of-the-art facility, athletes will have the best chances to succeed at the international levels including the Olympics and enhance the national pride," it added.

As part of CSR, HAL has already partnered with Sports Authority of India for running the HAL-SAI Sports Training Centre at Koraput (Odisha) for training tribal youth in archery, football and athletics. Another significant step taken by the company is setting up of football academy at Bengaluru with FIFA standard football grounds to spot, identify and train young talent, the statement added. PTI AMP ADB