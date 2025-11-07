HAL seals mega deal with GE Aerospace for procurement of 97 jet engines

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday sealed a major deal with GE Aerospace to procure 113 jet engines for its Tejas light combat aircraft programme.

Under the deal, the delivery of the F404-GE-IN20 engines will begin from 2027 and the supplies will have to be completed by 2032, officials said.

The HAL said it has entered into an agreement with General Electric Company to acquire the engines and support package for execution of 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A programme.

The defence ministry in September sealed a Rs Rs 62,370 crore deal with the HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles. PTI MPB ZMN