HAL to demonstrate avionics capabilities at expo in Delhi from Thursday

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will demonstrate its contributions toward achieving self-reliance in avionics to its stakeholders, including the Indian armed forces, during the two-day 'HAL Avionics Expo-2023' to be held in New Delhi from Thursday.

It will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from the aviation sector and they will have networking opportunities to establish meaningful connections, foster collaborations and explore potential business partnerships, HAL's Director (Engineering and R&D) D K Sunil on Tuesday.

The expo will unveil a comprehensive range of avionics products designed and developed by HAL, a statement from the Bengaluru-headquartered company said.

Attendees will witness avionics systems, including the advanced flight control systems, communication systems and navigation systems, deployed in various aircraft platforms.

Panel discussions will feature experts from the Indian armed forces, HAL, partner organisations, and academia. Topics will span emerging trends in avionics, challenges in system integration, and the future of aviation electronics, providing a holistic view of the sector.

The event will offer live demonstrations of avionics products and systems, providing an opportunity to experience their capabilities first-hand, the statement said. PTI RS NSD NSD