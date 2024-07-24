Haldwani encroachments: SC directs U'khand chief secy to hold meet for rehabilitation of affected

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to hold a meeting with the Centre and railways to rehabilitate over 50,000 people who have encroached on railway land in Haldwani.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre seeking vacation of the apex court's January 5 last year's order which stayed the Uttarakhand High Court order for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land claimed by the railways in Haldwani.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant said the state government will have to provide the scheme as to how and where these people will be rehabilitated.

"The ultimate thing is that families have been living on this land for decades, they are human beings and courts cannot be ruthless. Courts need to maintain a balance and the state needs to do something...," the bench said.

The top court directed the state government to identify the strip of land required for upgradation of infrastructure and for shifting of railway line without any delay along with identification of families likely to be affected due to eviction.

According to the railways, there are 4,365 encroachers on the land, while the occupants are holding protests at Haldwani asserting they are its rightful owners.

Nearly 50,000 people, a majority of them Muslims, belonging to over 4,000 families reside on the disputed land.