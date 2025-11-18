Haldwani hotel vandalised after discovery of animal remains outside it

Haldwani (Uttarakhand), Nov 18 (PTI) The discovery of the remains of a baby animal outside a restaurant in Haldwani created a tense atmosphere, leading to vandalism of the eatery, the police said on Tuesday.

On Sunday night, the head of a baby animal was found outside a restaurant owned by a minority community member on Bareilly Road, they said.

The news spread like wildfire through social media, and within a short time, about two dozen people associated with some Hindu outfits gathered outside the restaurant and pelted it with stones.

The owner had to hastily close it.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Manjunath TC directed the police to take strict action in the matter and scatter the vandals, which they did.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area revealed a dog carrying the remains from a nearby forest. There was no criminal or communal motive found, the police said.

The animal's remains have been seized and sent for testing, and legal action has been initiated against unidentified individuals, they said.

The SSP said four jurisdictional officers, all station heads, the Provincial Armed Constabulary, and additional police forces have been deployed in the city.

The State Police Headquarters has been requested to send reinforcement and paramilitary forces.

The police are monitoring social media to look for those who made inflammatory posts.

The public has been asked to ignore rumours and cooperate in maintaining peace.