Haldwani hotel vandalised after discovery of calf head outside it

Haldwani (Uttarakhand), Nov 18 (PTI) A mob attacked an eatery in Haldwani after the discovery of the head of a calf outside it, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened Sunday night outside a restaurant on Bareilly Road near Banbhulpura, they said.

The eatery is owned by a minority community member.

The news of the discovery of the calf's head spread like wildfire through social media, and within a short time, about two dozen people associated with some Hindu outfits gathered outside the restaurant and pelted it with stones.

The owner had to hastily close it.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Manjunath TC directed the police to take strict action in the matter rein in the mob.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area revealed a dog carrying the head of a calf from a nearby forest. There was no criminal or communal motive found, the police said.

The head has been seized and sent for testing, and legal action has been initiated against unidentified individuals, they said.

The SSP said four jurisdictional officers, all station heads, the Provincial Armed Constabulary, and additional police forces have been deployed in the city.

The State Police Headquarters has been requested to send reinforcement and paramilitary forces.

The police are monitoring social media to look for those who made inflammatory posts.

The public has been asked to ignore rumours and cooperate in maintaining peace.