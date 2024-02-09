Haldwani violence a 'conspiracy,' say BJP MPs, Shiv Sena blames 'polarisation'

New Delhi: Several MPs from BJP on Friday said the violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani appeared to be a "conspiracy" and warrants strict action against the guilty, while a Shiv Sena lawmaker termed it a result of "polarisation" created by the saffron party for electoral gain.

Asked about the Thursday violence, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Yadav said, "The incident in Haldwani is a conspiracy. Bombs, country pistols, and other weapons were used, and government officials and police were attacked. There should be an order to shoot rioters at sight... There is no need to be lenient with them." The MP from Uttar Pradesh said the Uttarakhand government should "search every house," and take action against the perpetrators.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi blamed the violence on "polarisation" created by BJP.

"When the intention is just polarisation, this is what happens... curfews are imposed, look at the incidents in Manipur. In every state, BJP has created a situation where it will benefit from polarisation. Their tried and tested model is to polarise people for votes," she said.

"I am hoping the Home Minister will take cognisance," Chaturvedi said, adding, "if the police have been attacked it is shameful, it shows how hooliganism is prevailing in BJP-ruled states." Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal termed the razing of the madrasa -- after which the violence erupted -- a just move.

"Removing encroachment is right. Even on the mountains they have made 'mazars' (shrines)..." he said.

He added, "Violence cannot be tolerated. Their ring leaders who planned it should be jailed under National Security Act and the Uttarakhand government will definitely do it. There is a conspiracy. It wouldn't have happened on its own." He also appreciated Uttarakhand Police for not resorting to firing.

BJP MP Ashok Bajpai called the incident unfortunate and a probable conspiracy.

"The incident is very unfortunate, it looks like a conspiracy because the encroachment was removed based on the order of the Supreme Court. Stone pelting, petrol bombs, and firing was done at a large scale. Police personnel have been hurt, strict action needs to be taken," he said.

He also alleged that the "opposition parties" were sheltering "anarchist" elements.

Dinesh Sharma of the BJP, on similar lines, said, "There are some anarchist elements, and some political people who give them protection. They are trying to disturb peace." He added, "Modi ji is here in the Centre, and wherever there is BJP government, those who do riots and incite riots, their generations will remember the result of taking law and order in their hands."