Haldwani violence: Action has not been taken against guilty officers, says Uttarakhand Cong chief

Dehradun, Feb 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara on Monday slammed the state government over last week’s violence in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, saying it has not taken any action against “guilty officers”.

Mahara’s statement comes after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that a police station would come up on the land freed from encroachment in the 'Malik ka Bagicha' area of Banbhoolpura. Violence erupted last week in the area after authorities razed an "illegally built" madrasa.

“There is no harm in setting up a police station, but why did the officers not take the precautions that should have been taken (during the demolition drive)?” the state Congress chief said.

“We believe that strict action should be taken against those who carried out the attack but action should also be taken against the officers who are responsible for this,” he said.

Mahara said if authorities had taken precautions, people would not have died. Authorities also ignored the report of the local intelligence, which had suggested the possibility of a deteriorating situation in Banbhoolpura, the Congress leader said.

He questioned why the demolition was planned at 4 pm just two hours before it was to get dark.

Mahara claimed the demolition was led by an officer who was very unpopular among the locals due to his past “behaviour”.

While he refused to name the officer, Mahara said the officer had been posted at the same place on different posts for the last 14-15 years and had recently been transferred from there.

He said Banbhoolpura was not surveyed with drones and municipal corporation personnel were put in danger. The Congress leader said that police, PAC and paramilitary forces are kept ready before demolition of any religious place. Influential people of the area are taken into confidence so that the situation does not worsen, he added.

The structure whose demolition led to violence had already been sealed with the help of certain influential people of the area but they were in Meerut that day, Mahara said.

“It is very surprising why that day was chosen for the demolition,” he said.

In the February 8 rioting, police personnel and municipal corporation workers were attacked and a police station was set on fire.

Six people, including five alleged to be rioters, were killed while 60 people were injured in the violence during the demolition of the madrasa and an adjoining structure used for prayers. PTI DPT SKY