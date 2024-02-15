Haldwani violence: Curfew relaxed after 7 days in epicentre Banbhoolpura

Haldwani, Feb 15 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday relaxed curfew in Banbhoolpura area of the town for varied durations, seven days after it was imposed following the violence over the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa.

Advertisment

Banbhoolpura was the epicentre of the mob violence which included stone pelting and arson.

According to an order issued by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh, curfew will be relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area.

However, in the rest of Banbhoolpura, it was relaxed for two hours from 9 am to 11 am.

Advertisment

During the curfew relaxation shops dealing in essentials will remain open and the residents will be allowed to out to buy essentials, the order said.

However, unnecessary movement of people even during relaxation in curfew will remain prohibited, it said.

Movement of Banbhoolpura residents will continue to be restricted to the area under curfew during the relaxation period not outside it.

Advertisment

Essential supply vehicles can ply in the area if they have a pass issued by the magistrate concerned.

Students in area under curfew will be permitted to go to their centres for the boards, university or other competitive examinations if they produce their admit cards, the DM's order said.

Any violation of the order will be punishable under section 188 of the CrPC, it said.

Advertisment

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

The curfew imposed in Banbhoolpura after the violence was was earlier lifted from the outer areas of the town. PTI ALM ALM DV DV