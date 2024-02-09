Haldwani violence: IUML MP raises issue in Lok Sabha, says such incidents should not happen

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Raising the issue of Haldwani violence in Lok Sabha on Friday, IUML member E T Mohammed Basheer said such incidents should not happen, otherwise the country will suffer.

Participating in the discussion on the White Paper on Economy, Basheer said on his visit to the mosque for Friday congregation, he found people weeping because of the developments in Uttrakhand.

Two people were killed and three critically injured in the violence that broke out over the demolition of an "illegally-built" madrasa and a place for offering namaz inside its premises in the Uttarakhand town. A curfew has been imposed and shoot-at-sight orders have been issued, officials said on Friday.

Basheer claimed that shoot-at-sight orders have been issued and people have been killed in Haldwani during communal violence following demolition of a mosque and a madrasa.

"These kinds of incidents have taken place for the last one year. This place you have selected for Uniform Civil Code. The whole nation is worried about this kind of thing," he said.

Observing that nobody can remove identity and ideology, Basheer said, "There is every reason to believe that if this kind of thing happens, this country will go to dogs. We have to be very careful about it." About the White Paper, he said, "This paper is for the BJP, by the BJP, of the BJP and for the election of BJP." He further said the Congress-led UPA government brought various important legislation like Right to Information and Right to Education besides introducing MNREGA for the welfare of poor people.