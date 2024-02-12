Haldwani violence: Police station to come up on freed land, says Dhami; situation 'under control'

Haridwar, Feb 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said a police station would come up on the land freed from encroachment in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted last week after authorities razed an "illegally built" madrasa.

Additional paramilitary forces were deployed Monday in the Banbhoolpura area and the situation is "normal and under control", officials said, adding the curfew restrictions are now limited to the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani.

In the February 8 rioting, police personnel and municipal corporation workers were attacked and a police station was set on fire.

Referring to the Haldwani violence, the chief minister, who came here to participate in the Nari Shakti Mahotsav, said the manner in which police personnel and journalists were "attacked by unruly elements cannot be condemned enough".

Six people, including five alleged to be rioters, were killed while 60 people were injured in the violence during the demolition of the madrasa and an adjoining structure used for prayers.

Dhami said several acres of land were freed from encroachment during the demolition drive in the 'Malik ka Bagicha' area of Banbhoolpura. "Today, I announce from the holy banks of Mother Ganga that a police station will be built at that place." The chief minister reiterated that the government will not tolerate such acts of violence and the police is constantly working to arrest those involved in the incident.

"The law is taking its course. Whoever was behind this conspiracy will soon be brought before the public," he added.

Police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition drive.

Meanwhile, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh said 120 arms licences have been cancelled in Banbhoolpura.

"Every effort is being made to maintain peace in Haldwani," Singh said.

She added that the situation in all areas of Haldwani, including Banbhoolpura, is now "normal and under control".

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Meena said additional companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed at sensitive places in Banbhoolpura and police are trying to trace people who took part in the rioting.

Over 1,000 security personnel were already deployed in the area.

The curfew has been lifted in the rest of Haldwani except the Banbhoolpura area, after which the administration has started streamlining the essential services, the officials said.

"Buses, trains and other essential services have been started in Haldwani. Schools and markets have opened. The restrictions are limited to Banbhoolpura," the DM said.

SSP Meena said essential commodities are being supplied to the residents of the curfew-hit area and more facilities will also be provided to them soon.

Banbhoolpura Primary Health Centre and the medical stores in the area have been opened and gas cylinders are also being supplied to the residents, Meena said.

General manager of Kumaon Mandal Development Corporation A P Vajpayee said gas cylinders are also being distributed in other curfew-affected areas like Kidwai Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Nai Basti, among others.

Along with this, vendors of vegetables, milk and other essential items are being allowed in the Banbhoolpura area, he said. PTI DPT KVK KVK