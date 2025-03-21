Half a century after land transfer to JDA, govt yet to demarcate 1,072 acres of prime Jammu land

Jammu, March 21 (PTI) Half a century after transferring over 10,122 acres of land to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), the Jammu and Kashmir government is yet to demarcate and hand over possession of 1,075 acres of prime land to the authority.

The demarcation still ongoing, said government officials.

According to a government document, "The JDA has been transferred 80,976 kanals 10 marlas (10,122 acres) of land, out of which 35,353 kanals 1 marla are nazool lands transferred under government order dated October 20, 1973. About 45,623 kanals 9 marlas are state lands transferred under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land Act in Jammu and Samba districts." It further said, "Out of the total JDA land of 80,976 kanals 10 marlas, 32,387 kanals 19 marlas are under water bodies, 12,202 kanals 19 marlas are under forest and khad, and 36,220 kanals 4 marlas are under Banjar Qadim, agricultural, and other types of lands." The government admitted to the long demarcation process, saying, "The land demarcated to date is 72,373 kanals 13 marlas (9,046.62 acres), with 8,602 kanals 17 marlas (1,075.25 acres) yet to be demarcated".

"The JDA, with active support from the district administrations of Samba and Jammu, is conducting joint demarcations. So far, we have fenced 1,492 kanals 13 marlas (186.5 acres) of JDA land," it said.

"As the demarcation progresses, the secured land will be immediately fenced," it added.

A 2015-16 report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had alleged "massive encroachment" on JDA land and criticised the organisation for failing to demarcate 7,243 acres of its land. The CAG had urged the state government to direct the authority to register and take possession of the land.

The Jammu Development Authority was established in 1971 with the objective of promoting and ensuring the development of Jammu area. Among its duties and responsibilities, the JDA is authorised to implement the J-K Control of Building Operations Act, 1988; Unified Building Bye-Laws 2021, and J-K Control of Building Operations Regulations for orderly development within its jurisdiction, the report added.

According to officials, the Jammu Development Authority has established 14 housing colonies with 10,618 plots and regularised 31 colonies with 4,602 plot holders so far.

It is said that in broader public interest, the government has regularised 31 unauthorised colonies over state and JDA land through various orders. PTI AB RUK RUK RUK