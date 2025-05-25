Half-burnt bodies of woman, two children found in Pune's Ranjangaon; murder probe on

Pune, May 25 (PTI) The half-burnt bodies of a woman and her two children were found outside a house in Pune's Ranjangaon area on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

An unidentified person murdered the three and then set the bodies ablaze, the Ranjangaon police station official added.

"The woman is in the 25-30 age group, while the children are around four and one-and-half-years-old. More details about them are being ascertained. We have urged residents of the area to contact police if they have any information about the case. All missing person cases in the vicinity are also being checked," he said. PTI COR BNM