Half-burnt body of Bihar woman found in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka, Jul 18 (PTI) The half-burnt body of a 21-year-old woman was found in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday, police said.

The woman hailed from Banka district in Bihar, they said.

The body was found on Gumro hill in Masaliya police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ikud Dungdung said.

"Prima facie it appears that the woman was killed over a love affair. A special team has reached the spot. Forensic evidence is being collected. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

An investigation is underway, he added.