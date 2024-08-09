Half-burnt body of girl recovered in Jharkhand's Dumka district

Dumka (Jharkhand), Aug 9 (PTI) Police on Friday found the half-burnt body of a girl beside the Dumka-Seudi main road in Jharkhand's Dumka district.

It appears that the victim was murdered by unidentified people before her body was set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence, said officer-in-charge of Masanjod police station, Rajesh Ranjan.

The victim's identity has not yet been determined, and investigation is ongoing. Adjacent police stations and villages have been informed about the incident. Due to the state of the body, the victim’s age could not be estimated, the officer added. PTI COR BS MNB