Half-burnt body of JMM worker found in Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih (Jharkhand), Feb 21 (PTI) The half-burnt body of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) worker was found in Giridih district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Rakesh Mahto, a former Zila Parishad chairman.

His body was found in a deserted place near Ghutvali in Nimiyaghat police station area, a police officer said.

Nimiyaghat police station officer in-charge Suman Kumar said, "Prima facie, it seems the man, identified as Rakesh Mahto, a JMM worker and former ZP chairman, was beaten to death and then set on fire to destroy evidence. A forensic team will collect evidence from the spot. The body will be sent for post-mortem examination..

A murder case will be registered against unidentified persons, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI RPS RPS ACD