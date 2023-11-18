Half-burnt body of man found

Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) The half-burnt body of an unidentified man was found near railway tracks at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The body was recovered from near Patri Pool in the town and it was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an official of Tilak Nagar police station said.

"The Railway Police's patrolling team found the partially-burnt body of an unidentified man, who appears to be around 40 years of age, in the bushes close to the railway tracks," he said.

The police suspect that the victim was killed by someone, who then tried to destroy the evidence by setting the body on fire, he added.

The police stations around Dombivli have been asked to go through the missing persons' reports filed with them so that the deceased can be identified, the official said. PTI COR NP