Half-burnt body of youth found in Ranchi

Ranchi Sep 19 (PTI) The half-burnt body of a youth was found near Birsa Munda Ranchi Airport here on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Prashant Kumar, alias Twinkle (32), a resident of Patel Nagar under Hatia police station limits.

DSP Pramod Mishra said, "Police have recovered the body near Tonko pond within Airport police station limits. It seems the victim was crushed with a stone, and the body set on fire. Upon receiving information about the incident, I reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to RIMS Hospital." PTI RPS RPS MNB