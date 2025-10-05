Half-charred body recovered from rented room in Kerala's Thrissur district

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) A half-charred body of a man from a rented room at Chowannur in this central Kerala district was recovered on Sunday, police said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The room was reportedly occupied by a history-sheeter named Sunny, who had been missing since morning.

Residents of the building alerted Kunnamkulam police after noticing smoke coming from the room.

A police team and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire, following which the partially burnt body was found.

"We suspect it to be a case of murder, but confirmation can be made only after investigation and postmortem," a police officer said.

Sunny, according to police, has a criminal background and was previously involved in several cases, including a murder.

The body will be shifted to the hospital for autopsy after the inquest procedure. Forensic experts will examine the room, police added.