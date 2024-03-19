Half-day protest looms as Ladakh's protest gains momentum amid resilient hunger strikes

New Delhi: As the nation gears up for upcoming national elections, the region of Ladakh, often referred to as the "roof of India," remains engulfed in scarred protest and a hunger strike, demanding Statehood and Constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule.

The demands, resonating across Ladakh's diverse communities, gained momentum after discussions with the central government failed to address critical aspects, leading to disillusionment among the populace. The deadlock between the central government and protesting local political and environmentalist leaders continues.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), one of the main constituents of the protesting body, has announced a half-day general strike on March 20 in a show of solidarity with prominent education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike entered its 14th day.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), a coalition of political, religious, and social organizations, has emerged as one of the driving forces behind the agitation along with the Leh Apex Body.

"We will brief people on Wednesday about our meetings with the Home Minister and MHA," stated Qamar Ali Akhoon, co-chairman of KDA, emphasizing ongoing efforts to engage with government officials.

Asgar Ali Karbalai, another co-chairman of KDA, reiterated the inclusive nature of the agitation, urging widespread participation in the protest march to amplify their demands.

The movement aims to safeguard Ladakh's land, glaciers, and future, resonating with Wangchuk's advocacy for environmental and cultural preservation.

Amidst the protests, Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has become a symbol of the community's determination. Having embarked on his 'fast unto death' protest on March 6 from Leh, Ladakh, Wangchuk's hunger strike epitomizes the sacrifices made by the people of Ladakh in their struggle for justice and recognition.

"250 people slept hungry at -12 °C to remind the Indian Government of their promises to safeguard Ladakh’s environment and its tribal indigenous culture. This Government likes to call India the ‘Mother of Democracy’. But if India denies democratic rights to the people of Ladakh, then it could only be called a Stepmother of Democracy," Wangchuk expressed in a t message, highlighting the realities faced by Ladakh's residents.

As the agitation gathers momentum, talks between KDA-Apex body representatives and the central government hitting a deadlock, the movement's resilience reflects the deep-rooted aspirations for Statehood and equitable development in Ladakh that need continuity of the talks between the agitated people in Ladakh and the central government.