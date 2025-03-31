Half-eaten body of farmer killed by tiger found in Bhandara district; villagers stage protest

Bhandara, Mar 31 (PTI) The half-eaten body of a farmer attacked and killed by a tiger was found in his agriculture field near a village in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday morning, forest department officials and local residents said.

The farmer, Dakram Gopichand Deshmukh (40), a resident of Khairi/Pat village under Lakhandur tehsil, went to irrigate his maize crop on Sunday evening, but did not return home.

His worried family members reported the matter to the Lakhandur police and also the forest department. Subsequently, a search was launched for Deshmukh and on Monday morning, his half -eaten body was found from his agriculture field, said the officials.

Tiger pugmarks were found near the spot, they added.

Angry over the incident, villagers staged a dharna (sit-in) outside the local forest department office, demanding setting up of cages to trap the tiger on prowl and adequate compensation for the deceased's family.

Notably, since past more than a month, movement of a tiger has been noticed in the vicinity of villages like Gavrala, Dambevirli, Tembri, Vihirgaon, Khairi /Pat, Asola, Sawargaon, Nanded and others.

The tiger killed cattle at three different places in the past few days following which the forest department increased the patrolling in the area and asked people not to venture outside in dark.

On getting information about the farmer's death, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Rahul Gavai accompanied by other officials rushed to the spot. A Lakhandur police team under SDPO (sub-divisional police officer) Manoj Sidam and Inspector Sachin Pawar also visited the site.

Congress MLA Nana Patole also reached Khairi/Pat village, where he met family members of Deshmukh and consoled them. The MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district asked forest department officials to take steps to catch the tiger.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sanjay Mendhe informed that they have handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to family members of the deceased farmer and another Rs 15 lakh will be given to them later as per norms.

The department has installed trap cameras and deployed personnel to tranquilize and catch the tiger, Mendhe added. PTI COR RSY