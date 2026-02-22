Half marathon in Gurugram to promote mental health awareness

Gurugram (PTI): The Department of Psychology, Gurugram University, organised a half marathon, under the theme "Together Against Stigma - Let's Talk About Mental Health" at the campus in Sector-51 on Sunday.

The event witnessed participation from students, faculty members and locals, all coming together to promote awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

According to an official statement, the marathon was organised in collaboration with the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), New Delhi, and Gurugram Police.

The event was formally flagged off in the presence of Dean (Academic Affairs) Neera Verma and Dean (Social Sciences) Prof Gayatri Raina.