Half-naked protest at AI Impact summit an attack on Mother India's identity: Scindia

Ujjain, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday termed the half-naked protest at the recent AI Summit in Delhi an attack on the identity of Mother India, which showed Congress's “anti-India” mindset.

"No amount of words would be enough to condemn the Congress party's actions, which tarnished the country's image," the BJP MP said while addressing the Rural Postal Conference in Ujjain.

A group of Youth Congress workers had staged a shirtless protest at the AI Summit in Delhi last week, leading to the arrest of Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and others.

Scindia said several heads of State and representatives from nearly 90 countries had attended the summit, which was an opportunity to showcase India's AI prowess to the world.

"Protesting half-naked at such a platform is an attack on the identity of Mother India. This shows that anti-India sentiment is deeply ingrained in the Congress party's mindset," the minister added.

Earlier, Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the state-level conference of the Rural Postal Service in Ujjain.

Yadav highlighted new innovations in various fields in Madhya Pradesh besides the digitisation of postal services.

"A facility of delivering the Prasad of Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingas to every home through postal services has now been started," he added. PTI MAS NSK