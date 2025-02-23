Half of world's Sanatan Dharm followers taken holy dip at Maha Kumbh: Adityanath

Agra/Mahakumbh Naga: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said 62 crore devotees have come to Maha Kumbh so far and out of about 120 crore Sanatan Dharma followers in the world, half of them have already taken the holy dip.

Addressing the seers in the presence of Kamkoti Peethadheeswar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati Maharaj at the Maha Kumbh Mela Mahotsav held at Mahakumbh Nagar, the chief minister said, "Which is that religion and sect in the world where such a large number of devotees are coming and expressing their faith within a specific time frame?" He said,

"This (Kumbh) has become a medium for the followers of Sanatan Dharma to express their gratitude towards their seers, the 'Rishi' tradition of India, their 'Dev' tradition, and their festivals and celebrations." Adityanath said Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth has always been at the forefront of promoting Sanatan Dharma.

"The wide influence of this Peeth across the country strengthens Sanatan Dharma. Whenever Sanatan Dharma has faced any crisis, this Peeth has given its full contribution to protecting the Sanatan Dharma by standing firmly in front of the crisis," he added.

Speaking at an event in Agra, Adityanath said the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period is in itself "one of the rarest events of the century".

Welcoming all the guests at the Unicorn Companies Conclave in Agra, Chief Minister Yogi said, "I can call it the Unicorn Maha Kumbh of the startup world.

There is an attraction towards the Maha Kumbh at this time." According to a statement, he said, "This is important for me. Today, I have come to Braj Bhoomi, behind which there has been a spiritual and cultural background." Braj Bhoomi has influenced India's civilisation and culture for a long time, he added.

Talking about the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath said, "I think that in any event in the world, whether it is spiritual or for any tourism purpose, the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period in that ceremony and being united with that event is in itself one of the rarest events of the century."

Adityanath, also the 'Mahant' of the Gorakshapeeth, remarked that it must have been envisioned that a time would come when people in India might feel disconnected from their traditions and culture.

He emphasised that the Kumbh would serve as a powerful medium to re-establish that vital connection, bringing the people back to their spiritual roots and cultural heritage.

The statement said Adityanath urged the youth of UP to become job creators, highlighting the state's transformation from having a lack of opportunities to a thriving startup hub.

He praised young innovators for driving growth, emphasising that those ahead in technology now lead in startups.

Recalling a 2019 visit to Bundelkhand, he shared how five women sought jobs, including one who had only passed fifth grade. The government initiated milk production training, resulting in a Rs 1,500-crore turnover with 42,000 women involved in it. Agra's milk producers have performed even better, he added.

The chief minister stressed that UP is not just an agricultural state but a centre of Sanatan knowledge and tradition. An investment conclave is facilitating discussions with unicorn companies, recognising that no startup succeeds without investors.

He reiterated efforts to make UP a $1 trillion economy, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering startup culture through initiatives like Startup India, Standup India and Make in India.

The statement said with over 14,000 startups in UP -- 7,000 led by women -- the state is making strides. Adityanath cited a physics student who built a unicorn, proving that when technology meets innovation, success follows, it said.