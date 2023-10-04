Half the deadline set before Maharashtra govt for Maratha quota implementation is over: Jarange

Latur, Oct 4 (PTI) Maratha quota stir activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday reminded the Maharashtra government that of the 40-day deadline he set before the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation for the implementation of reservation to the Maratha community, half the period was over.

Jarange was on a hunger strike in Jalna district of the state over his demand for reservation to the Maratha community and he ended his fast on September 14 on the 17th day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and assured to fulfil his demand.

"The struggle for Maratha reservation is in its final stage. Therefore, we should remain united and should not allow ourselves to get divided," Jarange, who was addressing members of the Maratha community at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk here, said.

Jarange arrived here as part of his state-wide tour to interact with members of the Maratha community.

"We gave an ultimatum of 40 days to the government. Now, only 20 days are left..," he said. PTI COR NP