Hallmark of Modi's strong leadership lies in ability to take decisions in difficult circumstances: BJP leaders

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Top BJP leaders on Wednesday hailed the life and work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the hallmark of his strong leadership lies in his ability to take decisions in difficult circumstances.

In their accolades, through newspaper articles and video messages, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said Modi's personality is not just limited to policies and programmes but he has a special charisma, which connects him directly with the public.

"The hallmark of strong leadership lies in the ability to take decisions in difficult circumstances. Judged by this criterion, Modi-ji's leadership is exceptional. I have witnessed him maintain extraordinary patience and clarity of vision, even in the most challenging situations," Shah said in articles published in The Times of India and the Dainik Jagran.

He said as an RSS pracharak, Modi travelled across the nation and engaged with all sections of society and he not only closely witnessed the soul of India but also experienced its inner strength.

"Since 2014, there have been several occasions when the nation needed bold and decisive steps. He firmly upheld the principles of leadership and made decisions in the nation's interest. Demonetisation and GST opened new chapters in our economic reforms.

"Abrogation of Article 370 will be remembered as a decision that demonstrated not only political courage but also his unwavering commitment to national unity and integrity. The erasing of the social evil of triple talaq was a bold step to protect the dignity and rights of women," Shah wrote.

"None of these decisions were easy. Many of them faced opposition, but Modi-ji never wavered. He held firm the belief that the nation's interest must be pursued, regardless of resistance or criticism," he said.

Shah said Modi's personality is not limited to policies and programmes and he has a special charisma, which connects him directly with the public.

"His speech has the flair of spontaneity and simplicity, which makes him reach the hearts of the public. During his conversations in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, crores of people feel that PM is directly communicating with them.

"In the last 11 years, under his leadership, the country has touched new heights in self-respect, self-reliance and self-confidence, which in my view is both historic and unique. In fact, true leadership is that which dedicates every moment to the nation, with a vision that looks far beyond the present into the future. Today, this personality of Modi-ji is the biggest strength of India," Shah said.

Defence Minister Singh said he first met Modi in Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) in 1992-93 when the then BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi was leading the Kanyakumari to Srinagar Ekta Yatra in which Modi was the key organiser.

"Some experiences are such that they determine the direction of history. My first experience connected with Prime Minister Modi was also of this kind.

"In Jhansi, during his speech, I had seen the brilliance of future leadership. Discipline, dedication to organisation, profound knowledge, and the courage to accept every challenge - these are the qualities that have made him the leader who will take India to new heights," he said in his video message.

Singh said after the conclusion of the campaigning of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, where Modi was the prime ministerial candidate and when he was the BJP president, Modi came to his Ashoka Road residence in Delhi and told him that he (Modi) came to give him (Singh) the report on the task given to him.

"Modi-ji is a disciplined political worker. He remains in jolly mood and you will not find him to be in tense in any situation," he said.

Singh said he has never seen Modi getting scared or being worried on any issue.

"God has sent him to the world after considering all aspects to serve the people," he said.

In his article published in The Indian Express, Naidu said he felt proud as a citizen and as the former vice president of the remarkable progress made by the country under Modi's helmsmanship in over a decade.

He said with a vision rooted in progress and national pride, India has been weaving economic reform, technological advancement, grassroots welfare initiatives and diplomatic boldness into a powerful model of exemplary governance.

"The unwavering resolve to keep 'India First', be it about the government's foreign policy and diplomatic initiatives or internal security, is central to this model of governance," he said.

Naidu said 'Operation Sindoor' is an example of a new Bharat, determined, sovereign, and swift in action.

"We find the same decisive approach when it comes to the execution of welfare schemes, infrastructure development, economic management and bringing about a cultural renaissance," he said.

The former vice president said the most significantly, the legacy of Modi government extends beyond the policies which are being implemented to the aspirations that have been awakened.

"Through a fearless approach to reforms, redefinition of the terms of global engagement based on mutual respect and strategic autonomy, and the conviction of putting people at the heart of national progress, what we see is purpose-driven leadership," he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his relations with Modi was dating back to 1992-93 when the prime minister was the person behind Murli Manohar Joshi's Ekta Yatra through which the then BJP president was going to hoist the tricolour at Srinagar where terrorism was at its peak.

Chouhan said when the BJP leadership was deliberating who could be the main organiser of the Ekta Yatra, the only name come to the fore was "Narendra Damodardas Modi".

"During the Yatra, I have closely worked with Modi as co-organiser and have seen how he framed the ideas and made plans for the success of the Yatra. He is full of confidence with bright spark in his eyes," he said in his video message. PTI ACB ZMN