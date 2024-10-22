Halloween party in historical building: Cops seek information from Indore medical college

Indore, Oct 22 (PTI) The police have sought information from the administration of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in connection with an unauthorised Halloween party in the nearly 150-year-old building on the campus, an official Tuesday said.

In a complaint at Sanyogitaganj police station, two associations of teachers and alumni of the medical college alleged that a local outfit, Jain Social Group, organised a Halloween party on October 13 in the King Edward Medical School building, which dates back to 1878, the official said.

The complainants demanded a first information report against the organisers, alleging that lewd pictures were painted and objectionable slogans were written on the walls of the historic building for the party.

"We have sent a letter to the college administration seeking details of the organisers of the Halloween party held at the King Edward Medical School building," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hansraj Singh told reporters.

Police have also sought to know about the security arrangements at the historic building.

Further steps would be taken once the medical college administration responds, and statements of the complainants would be recorded, the DCP said.

The medical college's dean, Dr Sanjay Dixit, claimed he had not permitted the "Jain Social Group" to have the Halloween party in the historic building. PTI HWP MAS ARU