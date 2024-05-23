Halt check dam project across Silanthi river, TN CM tells Pinarayi Vijayan

Chennai, May 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately stop the work related to the construction of a check dam across the Silanthi river in Idukki district, as farmers are apprehensive that the move would block the flow of water to Amaravati dam.

Referring to media reports on the Kerala government's move to build the check dam, he said Tamil Nadu farmers were concerned that the water flow into Amaravati would be contained if the project materialised. Hence, the project should be stopped, Stalin said in a letter addressed to Pinarayi Vijayan.

The check dam aims to provide drinking water to the Vattavadi gram panchayat.

Tamil Nadu ryots and opposition parties have been protesting against the project as it would affect agriculture in Tirupur and Karur districts.

An official release here said that Stalin pointed out in the letter that the details of the check dam project have not been made available to Tamil Nadu or the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Additional Chief Secretary has already sought a status report on the project and also the master plan for Bhavani and Amaravati sub basins.

These details were essential for analysing the legal aspects, he said and urged the Kerala government to suspend all work related to the check dam construction in the interest of friendly ties between the two states, and till the issue was resolved amicably. PTI JSP ROH