HAM leader arrested for 'obstructing govt work' in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Oct 30 (PTI) The district president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) party in Jharkhand’s Palamu, Ashutosh Tiwari, has been arrested for “obstructing government work” at the office of a circle officer, police said on Thursday.

The action came on a complaint filed by Sadar Circle Officer Amardeep Balhotra against Tiwari on Wednesday, they said.

Balhotra alleged that Tiwari tore up an official register when he visited the office.

"After an investigation, the FIR was registered and the accused subsequently arrested," said Jyoti Lal Rajwar, in-charge of the city police station.

According to police, during his visit to the circle officer’s office, an argument broke out over some issue, and Tiwari allegedly tore up the register in a fit of rage.

Meanwhile, Tiwari's family members have rubbished the allegations against him, and demanded a thorough investigation.