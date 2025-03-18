Hamas 'left Israel no choice', says envoy on fresh airstrikes in Gaza

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Hours after hundreds were killed in a fresh Israeli assault on Gaza Strip, the country's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday said Hamas "left Israel no choice" but to resume military action.

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January, according to AP.

The strikes killed more than 400 people and wounded over 500, AP quoted Gaza's Health Ministry as saying.

Azar said Hamas' refusal to release 59 remaining hostages, taken during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and the rejection of US proposals for a ceasefire forced its hand.

"What Hamas wants to achieve is a complete surrender of Israel … This is not going to happen," he told PTI Videos.

He warned that Hamas would "pay a very dear price" if those still in its captivity were harmed.

"Hamas must go back to diplomacy and agree to surrender power in the Gaza Strip … If it doesn't and continues rejecting the American proposals, it will pay a price," the envoy said.

Azar also asserted Gaza's reconstruction hinged on Hamas surrendering power.

"The Palestinian people deserve a better leadership, a moderate leadership," he said, rejecting a scenario of Hamas retaining any control.

The Israeli envoy also confirmed his country's outreach to New Delhi about banning Hamas, pointing to its presence in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as a "very bad sign for moderates in this region".

Azar also welcomed the recent US airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"The fact that they are threatening maritime trade … This is a very dangerous situation," he said and identified Iran as the primary force "standing behind the Houthis".

"That the US has decided to upgrade its strikes against the Houthis … gives us hope that finally these people will come to their senses and stop these kinds of attacks," he said. PTI RK SZM SZM