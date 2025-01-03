Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge attend Manmohan Singh's prayer meeting

New Delhi: Former vice-president Hamid Ansari, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge were among the dignitaries who attended Manmohan Singh's 'akhand path' at the ex-prime minister's residence on Friday.

Advertisment

The dignitaries, along with a large number of well-wishers and family members, paid their tributes to the former prime minister who died on December 26.

Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur sang a 'shabad (verse)' from the Sikh holy scriptures during the 'akhand path (continuous recitation of Guru Granth Sahib)'.

A formal prayer meeting for Singh will be held at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj later on Friday.

Advertisment

Singh steered the country as prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and was considered the architect of India's economic liberalisation and reforms.