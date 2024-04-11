Hamirpur civic body president joins Congress

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 11 (PTI) The BJP, which was holding the fort in the Hamirpur civic body, on Thursday suffered a setback when the president of the civic body Manoj Minhas, his wife Nisha Minhas and another councilor Rajkumar joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here.

Manoj was "upset" with the BJP for a long time and a no-confidence motion was already pending against him for approval. The setback to the BJP came at a time when the party is holding a rally at Hamirpur ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to keep its flock together.

Chief Minister Sukhu welcomed all the three in the party fold and said they will be given a "proper place" in the party.

Earlier, the BJP-supported BDC (Block Development Council) member Manjit Kumar from the Jaladi-Chiliyan ward number eight of the Nadaun block also joined the Congress on Thursday. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK