Hamirpur DM bans carrying weapons in Sujanpur during Holi

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 5 (PTI) Hamirpur district magistrate has banned carrying weapons, ammunition or any other lethal weapon in the Sujanpur municipal area here during the Holi festival from March 12 to 15. The step has been taken to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the festival, an official said on Wednesday.

Issuing the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), District Magistrate Amarjit Singh said strict action will be taken against violators.

Police and home guards, among other personnel and officials deployed on duty, are exempted from this ban, the official added.

Holi at Sujanpur Tira here is celebrated grandly and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Apart from playing with colours, people participate in traditional music and dance performances and sports competitions. A grand procession of deities is also taken out during the festival. People seek blessings and participate in religious rituals at historical temples like the Narbadeshwar temple built by the Katoch rulers.