Hamirpur: Human Rights Commission monitor directs authorities for prisoners' regular checkup

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 19 (PTI) Human Rights Commission Monitor Bal Krishan Goel visited the district jail here last evening to ensure regular health check up of the prisoners lodged in the jail.

Advertisment

This special inspection of the district jail was conducted after the death of a prisoner in the jail on Friday.

The monitor is on a visit to various parts of the state these days and he has already visited the Una district.

Deep Chand (38), an inmate undergoing imprisonment at the Dosadka Jail in this district, allegedly committed suicide on Friday. He was convicted under Sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Advertisment

Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri said the monitor, who visited the jail on behalf of the National Human Rights Commission, has asked to form a team to regularly check the health of the prisoners.

Dr Agnihotri said that he received a call from the monitor that he visited the jail and directed him to constitute a health team which should regularly visit the jail so that such incidents like suicides are curbed fully.

"We discussed the human rights of the senior citizens, especially the socially-abled persons regarding their rights as per provinces of Article 21 of the Constitution, he added.

The monitor also visited the Sujanpur Hospital on Tuesday as well as the Bal Ashram and sought details from the concerned authorities. He told them to take proper care of the destitute children and provide them all sorts of facilities as per the law. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS