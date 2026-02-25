Hamirpur Municipal Corporation mandates building construction approval in newly merged areas

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 25 (PTI) The Hamirpur Municipal Corporation has made approval mandatory for the construction of a building in new areas which have been merged into the corporation, officials said on Wednesday.
Municipal Commissioner Rakesh Sharma said that about 94 villages adjacent to Hamirpur have been included in the corporation.
"Following the inclusion of these areas in the municipal corporation, the powers under sections of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act, 1977, have also been transferred to the Municipal Commissioner," Sharma said.
He said that people will have to get approval from the corporation before constructing any building in these new areas.
"Furthermore, a No Objection Certificate from the corporation is also required for both new and old buildings to obtain electricity, water, and sewerage facilities" he said.
"Approval for residential and commercial buildings is being provided through an online web portal by registered architects and the corporation", he added.