Hampi gang rape: Security measures intensified around tourist destinations

Koppal: Police are stepping up night patrolling, installing special barricades for checking vehicles and directing homestay and resort owners to get CCTV cameras installed in the wake of the recent incident in which two women were allegedly gang-raped near the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a police officer said.

Two women including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a homestay operator were allegedly gang-raped and assaulted while they were stargazing near Hampi on Thursday night. Three male tourists who were with the women were also assaulted and pushed into a canal and one of them was found dead, they said.

Following the incident, many foreigners are reportedly leaving Hampi and surrounding places.

Ram L Arasiddi, Superintendent of Police of Koppal said highway patrolling vehicles have been doubled and an inspector-level officer has been deputed especially for night rounds in Anegundi and Sanapur, as a precautionary measure.

Meetings are being conducted with homestay, resort and hotel owners on the protocols to be followed for the safety and security of tourists, especially foreign nationals while checking in, he said.

"We organised meetings with all homestay and resort owners (in our jurisdiction) yesterday. We have strictly instructed them to get CCTV cameras installed on their premises. Inform about foreigners visiting their place at the local police station. They (foreign tourists) need to compulsorily fill form C and share details of visa, passport and submit passport size photos to the nearest local police station," he told PTI.

Keeping past incidents of animal attacks in mind, the homestay owners have also been advised to desist from venturing into nature at night.

"We will also be conducting random checks at homestays and resorts for contraband substances. Special barricades have been placed for vehicle checks. All these necessary arrangements will be continued. If there are complaints, we will conduct raids," he added.

In the rape and murder case, three people have been arrested, police said, adding further investigation is underway.