Hand grenade found at Kandla SEZ in Gujarat

Bhuj, Sept 7 (PTI) A hand grenade was found in a consignment imported by a waste cloth unit at the Kandla special economic zone (SEZ) in Gujarat on Saturday, police said.

The grenade, believed to be of a kind used by the United States armed forces, was not `live', said an official.

It was found when the consignment was being sorted, said Superintendent of Police, Kutch (East), Sagar Bagmar.

"The hand grenade is not live, and primarily appears to belong to the US Army. Police are investigating the matter," he said.

Situated nine km from Kandla Port, Kandla SEZ is considered to be the country's largest multi-product functional SEZ, spread over 1,000 acres with more than 300 units operating within its limits.