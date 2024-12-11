Hand grenade found on steps of private bank in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 11 (PTI) Unidentified people on Wednesday kept a hand grenade in front of a private bank in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Wednesday.

Passersby spotted the grenade on the stairs in front of the private bank at Singjamei and informed the police.

The police, in turn, called the bomb squad to defuse it.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

In another development, the security forces, during search operations at Tingkai Khullen in Kangpokpi district, recovered several arms, including a carbine machine gun with magazine, one single bolt sniper rifle, one 9 mm handgun with magazine, one hand grenade along with two tube launchers, ammunition and a radio set, a police statement on Wednesday said. PTI CORR SBN SBN