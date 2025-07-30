Hand over keys of 556 housing units in redeveloped BDD chawls to tenants: Aaditya urges CM

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate the process of handing over the keys of 556 housing units in the redeveloped BDD chawls in Worli to the residents before the Ganesh festival.

In his letter to Fadnavis, Thackeray said under phase 1 of the BDD Redevelopment Project, 556 housing units have been completed. The units have also been allotted to the tenants.

"The beneficiaries want the keys to be handed over to them at the earliest so that they can celebrate the Ganesh festival in their new house. For how long will they reside in rented or transit accommodation?" Thackeray, who represents the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai, said.

If these tenants quit the transit accommodation, new people can occupy them and it will fasten the process of redevelopment projects, the former minister said.

The Worli constituency has several BDD chawls that are undergoing redevelopment. PTI PR NP