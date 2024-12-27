Hand over student sexual assault case to CBI for impartial probe, says AIADMK

Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Alleging discrepancies in the statements made by the police and a Tamil Nadu Minister, the opposition AIADMK on Friday demanded that the city student sexual assault case be handed over to the CBI for an impartial probe.

Claiming that an attempt was being made to shield a person belonging to the ruling DMK, in the case, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the truth would come to light only when the central agency takes up the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police says that the police received a call from Anna University on 100, but Higher Education Minister (Govi Chezhiaan) claims that the affected student herself lodged a complaint at the police station. It is evident that an attempt is being made to protect someone’s involvement in the incident,” Palaniswami told reporters here.

Terming the sexual assault incident as "unfortunate", he said it spoke about the lack of safety and security to women in the state.

“The AIADMK demands an impartial inquiry by the CBI to bring out the truth and to take the investigation in the right direction,” Palaniswami stressed.

He alleged failure of law and order machinery in the state and said he would soon present a detailed memorandum on “corruption and crimes” occurring in the state to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and seek appropriate against the state government. PTI JSP ROH