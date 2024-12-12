Handcuffed farmer’s hospital visit triggers controversy; Telangana CM demands inquiry

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) A farmer accused in the November 11 attack on government officials in Telangana's Vikarabad district was taken to a hospital in handcuffs on Thursday, drawing rebuke from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Chief Minister sought to know why Heerya Naik was taken to the hospital in handcuffs. He directed senior officials to investigate the matter and submit a report.

The CM warned that such incidents would not be tolerated, according to an official release.

The opposition BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticised the Congress government over the incident, calling it "inhuman" to take the unwell farmer to the hospital in handcuffs.

Over 25 people were arrested and jailed in connection with the attack on government officials during a public hearing on land acquisition in Lagacharla village, Kodangal assembly constituency, represented by CM Revanth Reddy.

Naik, who is lodged in Central Prison in Sangareddy district, complained of chest pain and was taken to a government hospital on Thursday, a police official said.

A video showing Naik in handcuffs while being taken to the hospital was aired by some local TV channels.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and the Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy district is investigating the matter, a police official said.

In view of the medical emergency, two constables took him to the hospital. It will be verified whether the decision to handcuff him was made by the constables or the jail authorities, he said.

In the last week of November, the state government withdrew the land acquisition process for establishing a 'pharma village' in two villages, including Lagacharla, in the Kodangal assembly segment.

Instead, the government plans to establish a multipurpose industrial park, according to an official statement issued on November 29. PTI VVK SJR SSK ROH